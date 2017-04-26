WOW! Baahubali 2 Premiere Invites Live Up To The Grandeur Of The Series

Baahubali 2 premiere invites are as grand as the film series.
There is not a single film lover in India who has been untouched by the Baahubali craze. The answer to the much awaited question of as to why Katappa killed Baahubali is going to be answered in the cinemas very soon.
But before the grand release of the film in cinemas, it is going to have a grand screening for the members of the Bollywood industry. The film is to be specially screened for the celebs on the night of April 27, this week.
Every part of the film has been huge and grand in itself. Whether it be the sets, the action sequences or the promotions, we have seen it all. Amidst such things, how can the premiere invites be small?
The makers of Baahubali have ensured that the premiere invites match the level of the film. You can see the pictures of the invites for the celebs. The invite has been encased in a hard bound box which has a golden ticket that reads ‘World Premiere Baahubali 2.’
It also holds a placard which has printed on it the iconic scene of Shivagami Devi holding Baahubali in her hand, saving him from drowning. This was actually the first scene revealed of the film, Baahubali and had caught attention of the audience.
According to the reports of Mumbai Mirror, the invite also holds a special note from Karan Johar, who is the distributor of the Hindi version of the film. It reads, “SS Rajamouli is not only a master craftsman but also a visionary. His film-making majestically blends wonderful storytelling with cinematic technology. Producers Shobu and Prasad and entire team of Bahubali have worked relentlessly and passionately for 5 years and for all of us at Dharma, it is a matter of great pride to be a part of their labour.”
Well the Bollywood industry is going to get their answer one day before the common audience. The common public will get their answer on April 28, this week when Baahubali: The Conclusion will hit the theatres!
