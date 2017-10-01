Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan And Jacqueline Fernandez Recreate Their Signature Step From Kick

Judwaa 2 has taken a bumper opening weekend and has gone out to become one of the most entertaining movies of this season. Recently, the team of Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez And Taapsee Pannu visited the sets of Bigg Boss 11 to promote their film.

Varun, Jacqueline, Taapsee along with Salman danced on their hit numbers, Oonchi hai building and Chalti Hai Kya 9 se 12.

One of the entertaining moments of the evening was Salman and Jacqueline recreating their famous step from the song Jumme Ki Rajat Hai from their blockbuster movie Kick.

Salman and Jacqueline recreating the signature step made the audience nostalgic of their movie.

Jumme Ki Rajat hai has been an iconic dance number and remain among the favorites till today.

A few days back, Salman and Jacqueline enthralled their fans by dancing on the trademark hook-step of the song ‘Tan Tana Tan’ during Salman’s Da-Bangg Tour.

The talented actress has completely nailed it in Judwaa 2, which is her home genre.

Jacqueline is seen at her hottest best in Judwaa 2. Her lively persona that very well translates to the silver screen, has been garnering love from the audience.

She is being appreciated for her perfect comic timing in the film. As she keeps the audience entertained by delivering hilarious punch lines through the course of the film.

Jacqueline has added two new songs with ‘Oonchi Hai Bldg’ and ‘Chalti hai kya 9 se 12’ to her already existing list of chartbusters with Judwaa 2.

The actress mesmerizes everyone with her impeccable dance moves in both the song.

Reports suggest the entertaining pairing of Salman and Jacqueline will be coming together for Race 3, which has created a lot of excitement as their chemistry is certainly one to watch out for.