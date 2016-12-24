Box Office: Could Aamir Khan’s Dangal Beat Salman Khan’s Sultan First Day Business?

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal, which is based on ex-wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, has finally hit the screens. The movie which is based on wrestling had an impressive advance booking sales, which has helped the film to earn huge on its first day at the Box Office. With an interesting star cast and storyline, the masses were already awaiting for this film. As expected, the film has gained immense earnings on the first day itself.

Aamir Khan starrer film has done an excellent business of around Rs. 29-30 crore (300 million) nett and has turned out to be the second highest opening day collections of the year. Additionally, with no other competing film, ‘Dangal’ is here to stay. The second-day collections are expected to be up to the mark and the weekend earnings might also be fruitful.

But could Dangal beat Salman Khan's Sultan first day opening collections? Being wrestling a common factor between both films, everyone is quite gripped and waiting to know if Dangal could break Sultan's record or no.