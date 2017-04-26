Director Imtiaz Ali REVEALS Why Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma Starrer Film Has No Title yet!

Imtiaz Ali is not worried about the future clash between Shah Rukh Khan – Anushka Sharma starrer (untitled) and Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

There have been much talked about Bollywood film clashes at the Box-office. The makers usually avoid these as they affect the business of the films. There have been the ultimate face-offs with the movies like Dilwale and Bajirao Mastani, Rustom and Mohenjodaro, Haider and Bang Bang and many more. The industry is going to have another clash between films of superstars. Imtiaz Ali’s film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is going to clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhoomi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

The director of the former one, Imtiaz Ali is although not worried about it as he says, “There are only 52 weeks in a year and some of them have been taken away by other things and of course there are many more than 52 films so it’s very down to earth not a big deal.”

He was also asked upon as to why his film doesn’t have a title yet. To this he replied by saying, “We don’t have a title because it’s not important. We will need one when we start pitching it. We are extremely eager and more curious than anybody else to know what the title of our film will be.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Director added on saying, “The name of the film is not yet decided, we have a bit of time, 11th August the film is going to release, so we will announce the name very soon.”

A few months ago Salman Khan had tweeted releasing the poster of SRK’s film. He wrote, “@iamsrk ki film aa rahi hai. Date maine decide kar di hai. Title tum log decide kardo. Best of luck (sic).”

Imtiaz Ali also talked about his love for short films. He says, “I am very much interested in short films, I have released two short films and I am planning to make some more, it is interesting as you can showcase a different story, all the stories are not of 1 and half hour or 2 hour so we cannot make a feature film on it, we feel more liberal while making short films.”

He further added, “The Impact of short films and feature films are different, short films are like pickle so it’s very effective at a time but you cannot eat it for a longer time, for that you need vegetables which is a long film, so I think both the things are necessary.”

Well, just like any other Bollywood film clash, this one too would be interesting to see as to who wins the box-office race!