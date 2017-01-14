In Pics Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan And Govinda’s Dance Performance Will Be A Total Package Of Entertainment!

Bollywood actor Govinda is all set to share the stage with Salman Khan on tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 10 weekend ka vaar. Salman Khan’s Partner Govinda will be seen on Bigg Boss 10 weekend ka vaar for the promotions of his comeback film, ‘Aa Gaya Hero”.

Salman and Govinda will be seen dancing together on their old movie songs and it will be the total package of entertainment. Going by their photos, there is still some warmth left in their camaraderie and we can’t wait to see them together on Bigg Boss 10.

To add a cherry on the cake, Govinda’s nephew Krishna Abhishek will be joining in along with Bharti Singh, The two comedians will enter the house and de-stress the whole environment in the Bigg Boss house with their comedy.

Govinda’s movie is directed by Deepankar Senapati and is produced and written by Govinda himself.

CLICK NEXT TO SEE MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GRAND EPISODE!