Prabhas Has Been Reading The Mahabharata During The Course Of Shooting Baahubali

It is said that one can understand human emotions better when he reads Mahabharata. Prabhas also did the same while shooting for Baahubali, he used to read different chapters of Mahabharata while shooting for the movie.

As Prabhas likes working not only on his actions and dialogues but he also likes to keep the dialogue delivery genuine. As Mahabharata and Baahubali have things in common it was a great decision of Prabhas to read it.

Prabhas used to read the book in his Vanity and whenever he felt a need to understand the emotion of the scene properly he used to take the reference from the book.

Mahabharata is one of the ancient Indian epic, which revolves around 2 branches of a family and shares the message of how the Truth wins in the end.

