Ranbir Kapoor And Salman Khan Are Busy Avoiding Each Other, Again

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are never seen together because they try their best and succeed in avoiding each other.

Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan’s cold war doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Both the actors have a rocky relationship due to their past relationships with Katrina Kaif. They are always trying to avoid bumping into each other.

For reasons unknown to anyone their cold war has never come to an end. Recently, when both the actors were present Yash Raj Studios, they managed to not be in the company of each other. It was the second time that the actors have successfully avoided bumping into each other. Salman Khan was present there to shoot for the cameo song with Shah Rukh Khan for King Khan’s upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Ranbir Kapoor was present to launch his cousin, Aadar Jain.

After the event, Ranbir met and talked to Shah Rukh Khan but swiftly evaded crossing paths with Salman. Earlier, at Mehboob Studios, afterTubelight interviews, Salman met Katrina. But, Ranbir was absent from the cordial meeting though he was present at the venue to promote his upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos.

Both the stars seem to have a cordial relation with Katrina but, they don’t seem to be liking each other. We can undoubtedly say that the ice between Ranbir and Salman won’t be breaking anytime soon.