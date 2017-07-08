Video: Varun Dhawan And Jacqueline Fernandez’ Lip-Lock Scene From Judwaa 2 Leaked!

Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez’ lip-lock scene from Judwaa 2 is going viral.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to give his best for his next Judwaa 2. Varun along with his female co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu has been shooting for the film since last few months and just recently wrapped up the climax scene of the film.

Varun and Jacqueline have worked together earlier in Dishoom but this time, the audience will see them romancing each other on the silver screen. Jacqueline will be linked romantically with one of Varun’s twin characters – Raja or Prem. And guess what? The video of Varun and Jacqueline kissing each other has been leaked online.

The video sees Jacqueline and Varun indulged in a steamy liplock and is one of the scenes from Judwaa 2. We wonder how the makers of the film would react to this leaked video now.

Here’s the leaked video of Varun and Jacqueline kissing each other:

Not sure if Varun – Jacqueline are kissing or eating each other's face .



Varun Dhawan recently teased fans about the climax scene of his upcoming film Judwaa 2. Varun shared a video of him on Twitter from the sets of Judwaa 2, in which he can be seen with bruises on his face.

“It’s the last day of ‘Judwaa 2‘ climax shoot and as you can see I have got my a** whopped. Trust me, I brought hell… I beat up lot of a***s around. I beat around 50-60 people in one take,” Varun said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Last day of the #judwaa2 climax 7 days of mayhem. I got my ass whooped but trust me I brought hell twice #raja #prem #judwaa2

Judwaa 2 is set to release on September 29.