Bigg Boss 11: Meet The First Confirmed Celebrity Contestant Of Salman Khan’s Show

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 has got the first celebrity contestant on the show?

The much-awaited Indian reality show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ will soon be taking the TV screens by storm once again. The madness for the reality show in the country has already begun. Just like season 10, this time again, commoners along with the celebrities will be locked inside the house for three months.

The speculated names that have been doing the rounds for the celebrity contestants’ list include Shilpa Shinde, Achint Kaur, Nandish Sandhu, Aneri Vajani, Sana Saeed, Pearl V Puri and Nia Sharma. However, nothing is confirmed yet. Well, with each passing day, viewers are getting curious to know about the participants of the show.

Well, well, now here’s some good news for the ardent fans of ‘Bigg Boss’. The first confirmed name linked to the show is TV actress Niti Taylor. The popular actress, who is currently a part of the soon-to-end ‘Ghulam’ on Life OK, is said to be joining the reality show.

According to a report in ABP, “Nandani” aka Niti Taylor, who is known for her show “Kaisi Ye Yaarian” was approached for the 11th season of Bigg Boss and apparently, she has given a nod. The actress has signed the contract and is said to be the first confirmed celebrity contestant of the show.

Considering Niti Taylor’s popularity, it will be interesting to see her on the reality show that brings the real side out of each participant.

Now we wait for the official confirmation from the makers of Colors’ Bigg Boss 11, regarding Niti Taylor being the first contestant of the show.

