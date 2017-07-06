Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Deepika Singh REVEALS The Name Of Her Baby With This Picture!

Deepika Singh shares a picture of her baby boy showing how much he resembles his father.

The famous daily soap ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ has although gone off-air. But we still remember the TV actress Deepika Singh as ‘Sandhya Rathi’ of the tv series.

Deepika is married to Rohit Raj Goyal, the director of the same daily soap. The two of them fell in love on the sets of the show and entered a wedlock in the year 2014. The actress is a mother of a baby boy now who was born on May 20, this year.

Although she has not been very keen on now and then sharing pictures of her cute little munchkin, Deepika has finally shared a picture of her baby revealing his name as well.

Posting the picture on the picture sharing site Instagram, she writes, “I’m little skeptical about sharing my Boy’s picture as I’m over possessive for both of them that’s why I didn’t upload ” soham” pictures. But I’m trying to overcome being a paranoid & today by clicking his this picture , I surprised & got a strong gut feeling to share this collage with you all.”

The baby boy resembles his dad a lot. Isn’t he adorable?

Earlier, when the baby had turned a month old, Deepika had shared a picture of herself holding her baby as she wrote, “Baby turns 1 month today. Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and blessings.. Being a mother is a full time job which currently im loving the most.. Baby and papa and mumma loves all of you.”

