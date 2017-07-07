Photos: Riya Sen Is Raising The Temperature With These HOT Bikini Pictures

Riya Sen shares her sizzling pictures where she is flaunting her body in a bikini!

The actress Riya Sen has been away from the limelight for quite a while now. Belonging to a family of actors, Riya has worked in several Bollywood films and has contributed in the regional cinema as well.

She is again going to be seen on-screen, but this time it is not the 70 mm. The actress is coming back with a web series titled ‘Ragini MMS 2.2’. She is going to work with Ekta Kapoor as she is a part of ALTBalaji’s new series.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It is going to be based on the life of two girls – Simran and Ragini. While the role of Ragini is going to be played by Karisma Sharma, it is Riya who will be portraying the role of Simran. The story revolves around their experience which they have in a deserted college. It is also about their search for a MMS CD which has got some dark secrets, which they do not want to be unveiled.

While there is still some time for the web series to be released, Riya is raising the temperature with some of her hot bikini pictures. She has shared some of her sizzling pictures via her Instagram handle, where she can be seen flaunting her body in a bikini!

Check out her pictures here…

Watch Video : Anushka Sharma MOST Funniest Reply To A Reporter