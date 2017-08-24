Rithvik Dhanjani’s Heartfelt Post For Girlfriend Asha Negi On Her Birthday Is Relationship Goals!

It was Asha Negi’s birthday yesterday and her boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani had the sweetest message for her!

The TV stars, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, are dating each other for a long time now. The actors met on the sets of the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. And it was there that they got to know each other and ultimately fell in love.

Yesterday was the actress birthday and her boyfriend had the sweetest message for her. Rithvik took to Instagram, to once again express his feelings for her beloved and wish her on the special day.

Posting an adorable picture of himself with Asha, the actor wrote, “If there truly is a queen of hearts that I know it’s you baby.. No matter where you are or who’s company are you in there is always love around you and that’s your magic… You have the power to make anyone feel better about themselves and put a smile on their faces just with that lill magic of yours.”

He also confessed that the actress has changed him as a person. He added writing, “You make my world a better place for me to live in. You’ve made me a better version of myself with that magic. And I hope that this magic continues to stay with and around you for all your years to come. Wishing you the happiest birthday ever nanu!!!”

Other TV celebs like Ridhi Dogra, Karan Wahi, Suyyash Rai, Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey also sent their best wishes to Asha on her birthday. But we are sure that it was Rithvik’s message that would have stolen Asha’s heart!