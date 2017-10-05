10 Pictures That Prove Deepika Padukone Is The Perfect Choice For Padmavati!

Ever since the look of Deepika Padukone from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ has been let out, the internet cannot stop adoring the mesmerizing and magnificent look of the beauty.

The actress is portraying the role of extraordinarily beautiful ‘Rani Padmini’. The legendary queen was known as the goddess queen, the most beautiful women that ever existed.

Deepika is a complete synonym to beautiful and she definitely makes you skip a heartbeat with her irresistible appearance. The actress slays all her looks from being regal to hot. The sizzling beauty undoubtedly makes us think “kya fursat mein banaya hoga use banane wale ne”.

Unarguably, Deepika makes the perfect choice to play the role of Rani Padmini with her mix of elegance, royalty and flawless looks.

Here are 10 pictures which show why Sanjay Leela Bhansali’ decision to cast Ms. Padukone is more than perfect.

The royal queen totally owns the ramp with her stunning attitude.

I know you cannot get off your eyes from that khoobsurat chehra..

Isn’t she more than perfect for that royal blue sari??

While dazzling in that lehenga, she has amazingly pulled off the look!

Surely she has killed millions of us with her fiercely divine look!

How can we forget the enchanting beauty of our fearless Mastani…

Lehnga or a gown she is royal of her own kind.

The captivating look for her eyes purely reflects her inner beauty!!

Deepika looks royally elegant as she wears pretty red saree accessorized with a heavy choked neck piece.

We can’t get enough of that sensational beauty!