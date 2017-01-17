1000 Hours Of Research Went In The Making Of The Ghazi Attack!

The untold story of The Ghazi Attack is finally going to be unwrapped soon.

Based on real-life incidents, it definitely required lots of efforts in the form of research.

If we quantify the time which went in the research and development of the film it took around 1000 hours of extensive research in the making of the film.

From PNS Ghazi to the war that broke out underwater between India and Pakistan, the details had to be well-researched to make the movie more authentic and the makers gave nothing less than their 1000 hours into this.

As the film revolves around submarines and naval warfare, the team had researched extensively about submarines used during the 1970s as the film is set during 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Apart from that, the team had learned the nitty-gritty of Indian Navy and how naval officers are. The team had also visited naval bases and interacted with naval officers to get the nuances perfect for the actors who are playing the main characters in the film.

The tagline of the film says ‘The War you did not know about’, which indeed has a great amount of veracity to it as it holds naked truth in telling the tale of the mysterious sinking of Pakistani war submarine PNS Ghazi during Indo-Pak war, 1971.

The trailer unfolded shocking revelations from this first underwater war film upon its release.

The Government had kept this story under wraps and now with the Ghazi attack all set to be released worldwide, this will be the first time that nothing but the truth is portrayed on the big screen for the audiences to see.

AA films, hand-in-hand with Dharma productions, made sure the research went as smoothly as possible.

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, The Ghazi Attack stars Rana Dagubatti, Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.