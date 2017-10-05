The 2017 Fast Track India Conference Under FICCI Knowledge Series

The 2nd edition of FICCI Knowledge series in association with LA India film Council (LAIFC) was held on 4th October in Mumbai. The 2017 Fast track India Conference focused on building out a digital company, the impact of evolving digital infrastructure on content consumption and rise in online piracy.

People who attended the event were Mr. Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios and Mr. Girish Menon, Partner and Co-Head Media and Entertainment, KPMG India and others who were part of various panels through out the day.

Vijay Singh spoke about the power of digital platforms in Media and Entertainment sector. He emphasized on the need to be open to radical re invention, content creation, getting business module right and reaching to the right audiences.

A panel discussion on ‘Roadmap to Digital Company’ was moderated by Ms. Neha Punater, Partner – Management Consulting, KPMG India and the panelists included Mr. Ajay Chacko, Co-founder, Arre Mr. Sameer Pitalwalla, CEO, Culture Machine Mr. Sagar Gokhale, COO, Qyuki Digital Media and Mr. Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd.

The panel focussed on the value chain of a Digital company and what it takes to build a robust digital company, in addition to key success factors and challenges to create a sustainable future- ready digital business.

Nachiket Panthvaidya said, “The focus has to shift from just getting big numbers to actually engaging audiences. Because of internet revolution, the content consumption will also become more personalized.”

He also emphasized on the fact that the investments will have to be large to get the kind of results we want from digital content.

The second panel moderated by Girish Menon Partner & Head – M&E, KPMG India, spoke about digital infrastructure transforming content consumption. The panel members included Mr. Saurabh Doshi, head – Content & media Partnerships India & South Asia, Facebook India Mr. Akash Banerji, Head – Marketing & Partnership, Viacom18 Digital ventures Mr. Jamie Kenny, Business Head – Digital, BARC India and Mr. Hiren Gada, Director, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

The panelists threw light on business strategies in a rapidly changing digital environment in the country and evolving content consumption patterns.

The day was concluded by the third panel moderated by Mr. Munish Mehra, Partner, SaiKrishna & Associates focused on Online Content Protection in a Digital Economy. Panelists were Mr. Stephen Jenner, VP-Communications – MPA, Asia Pacific, Mr. Blaise Fernandes, President, Tamil Film Producers Council, Mr. Hiren Gada, Director, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., Mr. Thomas George, Senior Vice President, Head-Litigation, IP & Regulatory. – ‎Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Mr. Aamod Gupte, General Counsel, Eros and Ms. Anju Jain, Assistant Regional Counsel, Disney India.

Talking about online Piracy, Stephen Jenner said, “Effective piracy control programmes need to involve all stakeholders from the government to the creator. We are seeing an update in online legal service, which is a positive sign to eradicate online piracy issues.”

A KPMG report on digitisation was also released.