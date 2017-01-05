23rd Lions Gold Awards: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Govinda And Others At Star-Studded Affair!

The 23rd Lions Gold Awards, which took place yesterday in Mumbai was undoubtedly a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Bajwa, Harshvardhan Rane, Govinda, and Remo D’Souza along with Television personalities like Disha Vakani, Dilip Joshi, Kushal Tandon, and many were present to grace the award ceremony.

Looking elegant in a golden and white outfit, Aishwarya looked stunning like always. The actress won the best actress for the film, “Sarabjit” while handsome hunk Tiger Shroff was awarded young star of the year. Govinda, who made a grand entry on the red carpet of the award ceremony, was felicitated with the entertainer of the decade award. TV actor Kushal Tandon got the best actor award for serial, “Beyhadh”. Also, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani received the awards for best comic actors 2016.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

CLICK NEXT TO HAVE A GLIMPSE FROM THE STAR-STUDDED NIGHT!