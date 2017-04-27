Here’s Everything You Want To Know About Katrina Kaif’s Instagram Debut!

Katrina Kaif is all set to make her Instagram debut with id name #KatrinaKaif

Bollywood’s gorgeous actress Katrina Kaif made her Facebook debut last year in July. The actress, who was never active on any social media platform, chose to surprise her fans by joining Facebook, which happens her very first personal social media account. Katrina’s fans were very much thrilled, and soon she received millions of likes on her account.

Well, now after Facebook, Katrina Kaif is all set to join the picture-sharing app Instagram. Katrina Kaif’s widespread and undisputed popularity has forced her to join Instagram. The actress will post her first Instagram post today and will be doing a candid event with the Instagram’s international team. While she is all set to make her Insta debut, Katrina Kaif has yet not decided what she wants to do after joining the app. Well, the Baar Baar Dekho actress is soon planning to join Twitter also. However, the actress says that she would never be a part of Snapchat.

Yesterday, filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Twitter and gave a hint about Katrina Kaif joining Instagram without revealing her name. He tweeted, “Guess who is joining #instagram tomorrow?? She’s hot …she’s beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else!!! Any guesses?”

Guess who is joining #instagram tomorrow?? She’s hot …she’s beautiful and she will give you fitness goals like no one else!!! Any guesses? — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 26, 2017

Katrina Kaif also took to her Facebook to let her fans know about today surprise that everyone is looking forward to.

Welcome to Instagram Kat!

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has recently wrapped up the shooting of her much-delayed film, Jagga Jasoos opposite former boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Jagga Jasoos is releasing this year in July.

The gorgeous actress has also wrapped up the first two schedules of Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria and then in Mumbai with co-star Salman Khan. The film is the sequel of Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which is now being directed by Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is releasing this year in December.