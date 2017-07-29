Aiyaary: Sidharth Malhotra And Manoj Bajpayee Paid Tribute To Army Soldiers On Kargil Vijay Divas

The team of Aiyaary paid a tribute to the Army soldiers on Kargil Vijay Divas which is marked as the day for the success of Operation Vijayby the Indian Forces during the Kargil War.

The makers of the film posted a still of Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee from the movie on the twitter handle. Captioning “Men at the Borders are the real heroes. Respect! @S1dharthM @BajpayeeManoj #Aiyaary salutes their valor #KargilVijayDiwas #IndianArmedForces”.

The director is known to bring realistic approach in his films. After ‘M S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Aiyaary’ is his upcoming project.

Aiyaary which is set on the backgrounds of Indian Army showcases a mentor and protégé between Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra respectively.

The two actors have been seen bonding well together. The actors are shooting in real life locations with real soldiers.

The still that the makers have shared on the social media handle is making us curious about the film. From what we have seen, it is received as to take us into the life of Indian Armed Forces and its operations.

The director who brings in deep insights to his stories and films brought in power packed cast for the movie.

Previously Manoj Bajpayee was seen working with the director in ‘Special 26’ and ‘Naam Shabana’, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah have worked together with the director in ‘A Wednesday’ and it will be the first time that Sidharth Malhotra will be working with the director.

The role of Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah is still not unveiled. The makers have kept the story under wraps which is building interest around the movie.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Plan C Studios, Aiyaary is a Friday Filmworks Productions and is produced by Shital Bhatia, The film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and is scheduled to release on January 26th 2018.