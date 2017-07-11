5 Reasons Why You Should Binge Watch Inside Edge

Amazon Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment India’s first Original show Inside Edge brings to us binge watching option.

Inside Edge which streamed online today has an option to Binge-watch all the episodes.

It has happened for the very first time that an online series is streamed with Binge watching option.

Here are the reasons why you should binge watch Inside Edge:

1. Intriguing narrative: Inside Edge narrative is Intriguing and impressive. It leaves the audiences wanting more of it after watching the first episode.

2. Strong Character: The characters are strong leaving a powerful impact on the audiences.

3. The dark side of cricket: Inside Edge showcases the darker side of the cricket. It basically highlights the game behind the game.

4. Ensemble Cast: The characters of Inside Edge are strong and impressive which includes Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sidhhant Chaturvedi, Sanjay SuriSarah, Jane Dias and Sayoni Gupta.

5: Power Struggle: Inside Edge, is a series that follows the ups and downs of a team through a season of the Powerplay league and all that comes with it: greed, ambition, corruption, and even some cricket. Inside Edge is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. And beneath it all, it is a story of passion, courage, and love.Excel Media & Entertainment, a division of Excel Entertainment, one of the leading production houses of Bollywood that is widely known for their much-acclaimed films like Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Rock On, Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video which develops original content for the OTT service! This association marks the first of its kind wherein one of India’s leading production houses will join hands with world’s leading OTT content providers.