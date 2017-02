The year in Bollywood started with lukewarm movie, Shaad Ali’s OK Jaanu and has picked up steeply with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is inching closer to becoming the first hit of 2017. Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil is also doing well and people have been raving about the performance of the lead man.

Here’s the list of Bollywood movies to look forward to from now on in 2017: