A Weeping Ram Rahim Singh Was Dragged Outside The Court Premises After The Verdict!

A special CBI court judge on Monday awarded Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh 20 years sentence in prison in two separate rape cases of 2002. He has also been fined Rs 30 Lakhs. Judge Jagdeep Singh awarded a consecutive sentence of 10 years for each rape case. “Of the Rs30 lakh fine, Rs14 lakh each would be provided as compensation to the victims,” the CBI said.

Before the judge pronounced the sentencing verdict in the court, the self-styled godman pleaded for mercy and even broke down into tears. He screamed, “Koi mujhe bacha lo. thodi ji riyayat (have some mercy)”. Security personnel then dragged him out of the court premises.

Shocked by the verdict, he threw tantrums and refused to leave the premises of the makeshift court in Rohtak. He even complained of uneasiness and soon doctors were called to check his blood pressure. The medical check up showed him physically healthy. Soon after he was given jail uniform and was put into the Rohtak jail. Reportedly, he has no permission to even wear his own clothes or get any other special facility inside the jail cell.

Meanwhile, Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted by a special CBI court on Friday of raping two of his female followers in 2002. Following the verdict, 38 people were killed and more than 250 people were injured during the riot created by his followers in Haryana.