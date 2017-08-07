Shah Rukh Khan Attends Satyamev Jayate Water Cup As Aamir Khan Down With Swine Flu

Unfortunately, actor Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have been infected by Swine Flu and are under isolation. The duo was expected to appear at a public event but had to cancel due to the sickness.

Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were unable to attend their own event under Sataymev Jayate due to catching the swine flu virus. The couple sent a live message to the show and his fans telling about their health and wishing them good luck with the endeavour.

The surprise was when the Aamir Khan stated the since it was friendship day, he asked a friend to fill in for him and guess which actor stepped in?

It was none other than fellow star from the industry Shah Rukh Khan who readily agreed.

#WATCH Pune: Aamir Khan says “have contracted Swine Flu and are skipping the event so that others do not contract the same”. pic.twitter.com/xIa4keG2Mz — ANI (@ANI_news) August 6, 2017

The actors might have clashed at the box office but they sure are friends. Aamir Khan reached out to fellow actor Shah Rukh Khan to step in on behalf of him for the award function.

Satyamev Jayate looks out for social causes and is hosted and produced by actor Aamir Khan. Satyamev Jayate is holding the Paani Awards 2017 for this cause where it felicitates farmers making a difference in this cause. The initiative is to help build a drought free Maharashtra with the help of the farmers of the areas.

The show’s main twitter account shared the awards poster with the caption, “Presenting the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017 Awards Ceremony… an event that will celebrate the achievements of thousands of villages!

Bollywood movie critic Anupama Chopra tweeted a picture of the event with the caption, “Big props to @iamsrk for being here! @aamir_khan said today is #friendshipday so he reached out to a friend & asked him to take his place!

Big props to @iamsrk for being here! @aamir_khan said today is #friendshipday so he reached out to a friend & asked him to take his place! pic.twitter.com/kmdrnLWYPQ — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) August 6, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan too thanked Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao for giving him the chance to stand in their place for the award function.

“Thx @aamir_khan & Kiran for giving me the honour to stand in for u. @dev_fadnavis ur concern for farmers is touching”

Thx @aamir_khan & Kiran for giving me the honour to stand in for u. @dev_fadnavis ur concern for farmers is touching pic.twitter.com/lWX3Rh8xIH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 6, 2017

Hopefully, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao get well soon. We love seeing the two Khans helping each other out, especially when it’s for a great cause!

