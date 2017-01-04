Aamir Khan Calls Bengaluru Molestation Incident Shameful

Aamir Khan, in solid words, has denounced the barbarous demonstration that occurred in the city of Bengaluru. On January 1, 2017, Mass gatherings of men harassed and supposedly attacked ladies, in the city. Reports of young ladies racing to female cops for safety and protection have been Noted. Aamir, who was talking at the special occasion of Satyamev Jayate cup, said “What happened in Bangalore is very saddening. It’s shameful. Every nation’s government should do something about it. My view on such issues is that when law and order strengthens, things will change. Once there are examples where the man is convicted of the crimes done, change will tale place.”

Law and order will become very strict and so will judiciary. In America, when such an incident happens within two or three months the culprit gets punished and the case is closed. When this will happen here, change will happen. In today’s times, those who molest women think that nothing will happen to them. When examples are set before them that of culprits getting punished and being thrown behind bars, that is when the situation will change and criminals will feel scared. It is important to do that. Through my films and other things, I strive to increase sensitivity among women on such issues, ” Aamir added.

Authorities have been going through the CCTV footage to verify the cases of molestation during the New years Eve in the city centre. A senior police officer said on Monday, “Though there has been no complaint, we are scanning the footage of the area around M.G. Road and Brigade Road to ascertain if such an incident occurred to investigate and nab the culprits,” Additional Commissioner of Police Malini Krishnamoorthy told IANS.

Other celebrities like Salim Khan also tweeted about the same saying,“Honourable PM Narendra bhai, you have time and again mentioned that India’s youth will drive the country forward. It’s a shame what the youth have done in Bengaluru. Such acts are happening repeatedly all over. We were also young once, but never have such things happened,” on Tuesday. “Narendra bhai, the power of the youth is double-edged. It can go either way. You need to address it immediately,” he added.

