Aamir Khan Carries his THUG look to GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017

Aamir Khan who usually keeps it simple and casual left everyone stunned when he attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2017 in his most stylish avatar. The Dangal star was presented with the ‘Creative Maverick’ award.

Aamir who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan flaunted his look from the movie and blended it well with his formal attire. The star effortlessly carried the nose ring and pierced ears with kohl eyes for a formal bow and tie event, which highlighted his appearance. He looked debonair in the checkered waist cost paired with a dark blue shirt and trousers.

Aamir Khan looked absolutely dapper with those glasses and gave some styling goals to the men out there. He undoubtedly looked handsome with his iconic mustache and curly hair, making all the women turn their heads around.

Seems like the star has struck the right cords at the awards and we can’t wait to get more of these looks.