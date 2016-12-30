Aamir Khan FINALLY Responds On Real Coach PR Sondhi’s Allegations

Aamir Khan has been riding high on the success of his film ‘Dangal‘ that hit screens last Friday. While on one hand fans and critics are busy singing praises of the film, on the other hand the real coach of Geeta Phogat, Pr Sondhi is extremely upset with Aamir to show him in bad light. A few segments of the film had offended the coach and he is planning to take legal action.

Sondhi was upset with the final scene of the movie where the coach was seen locking Mahavir Singh Phogat in a room during the games due to which he is not able to attend the final match of 2010 CWG and was unable to cheer for his daughter.

Aamir Khan has finally opened up on the allegations made by wrestling Coach PR Sondhi. When asked if someone actually locked up Mahavir Phogat, Aamir told ANI,“No, he was not actually locked up in the room. Like in every biopic, some bit of fiction is added but the spirit of the story of Mahavir, Geeta and Babita is intact.”

“There may be a few incidents here and there which may not have happened exactly that way but in essence it is their story,” he added.

Talking about the incident, Sondhi told ANI, “If something like that happened in reality, even though there was so much security, do you think the media would have been quiet?” and seemed to quite upset with the makers and actors of the film.

Despite the issues, ‘Dangal’ is set to cross the Rs. 200 Crore mark and is ruling the Box-Office.