Aamir Khan Keeps Up His Promise, Holds A Screening Of Dangal in Balali

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has proved to be one of the most loved film of this year.

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trained his daughters Geeta and Babita to make it big in the field of wrestling.

Mahavir Singh Phogat hails from Balali village in Bhiwani district from Haryana.

Aamir had visited the ex wrestlers house in November when he attended Geeta Phogat’s wedding.

During his visit to the village, everybody insisted Aamir on holding a special screening of the film. The actor had promised that he would so once the film releases.

And yes, the actor fulfilled his promise to the villages as he held a special screening of the film for the entire village on Friday.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Since any theatre in the village is approximately 100 kms away from the village, Aamir made arrangements of one big screening for more than 500 villagers (whole village).

Aamir had booked the whole theatre and organised for one big screening. The first ever screening for the entire village : )

All arrangements from snacks, seating arrangements, transportation of the villagers to the theatre was specially taken care of by Aamir.

The reactions of the villagers while watching the movie were very good. They couldn’t stop clapping and crying during the movie. Even Mahavir Singh Phogat and his family were present.

After the screening, all the villages spoke to Aamir. They told him how it was a proud & glorifying moment for the village. Aamir was very happy with the kind of responses he received from them.

Dangal has been receiving phenomenal response from the audience as well as the film fraternity and has garnered a whooping 155.53 cr in just 5 days!

Also Watch Video: Aamir Khan Locked Himself At Store Room While Dangal Screening