Aamir Khan Makes A Stylish Entry On The Red Carpet

Aamir Khan turned heads as he made a stylish entry at a recent event. The actor who has taken some time from his upcoming film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ caught the eyes of everyone.

Aamir Khan looked dapper his checkered waistcoat. He wore a navy blue shirt along with trousers and paired it with a slim tie. His quirky glasses completed the look.

And how can we miss the piercing on his nose, absolutely remarkable. He carried the look with ease and looked super charming.

Aamir Khan who attended the GQ event was honored as the ‘Creative Maverick’.