Aamir Khan Dangal’s Super Success, Thanks The Media And Audience Through A Video Conference

Aamir Khan is absolutely overwhelmed with the love ‘Dangal‘ has received. The movie on wrestling and on father-daughter relationship has been widely appreciated and has entered the 350-crore club, where Aamir beats his own ‘PK‘ record!

The superstar has been moved by the super success of ‘Dangal‘ and had taken to Twitter where he writes, “I am absolutely overwhelmed with all the love that Dangal has got. It is one of the most passionate responses I have ever received. I want to thank everyone for owning the film as their own. It’s the biggest compliment a creative person can receive. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And thank you Nitesh sir. Love. Aamir.”

The actor who is currently away from home for work commitments has gone out of his way to thank the media and the audience for all the love extended to his latest blockbuster.

The actor took the medium of video conferencing to wholeheartedly express his gratitude for making ‘Dangal‘ the most loved film of Indian cinema.

