Aamir Khan Productions Set To Introduce The Third Talent Of Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan who will be kickstarting the promotions for his upcoming film Secret Superstar is all set to introduce the third secret star.

Aamir Khan had earlier promised that he would be introducing the audience to many hidden talents aka secret superstars during the promotional journey of the film.

Earlier, with Secret Superstar Aamir Khan introduced Advait Chandan as the director and Meghna Mishra as the young talented singer.

The actor is now all set to introduce the third hidden talent, Tirth Sharma who is playing the role of Insia’s close friend, Chintan.

Secret Superstar has been shot in Baroda and the interesting fact being Baroda also happens to be Teej aka Chintan’s hometown.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film’s trailer and the songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.