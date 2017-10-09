Aamir Khan Reacts On The Leaked Pictures Of Thugs Of Hindostan!

A few days back, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s looks from the film Thugs Of Hindostan were leaked online!

Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan is working with Amitabh Bachchan in his next film Thugs Of Hindostan. Sadly, a few days back their looks were leaked online. Now in an interview, the actor has expressed disappointment over the leaked pictures.

He said, “Ideally they (the pictures) should not leak. It’s an important film. We would have liked to present the character in a particular time in a particular way, which we will still do. If it wouldn’t have leaked it would’ve been better. There’s nothing we can do about it now.”

He explained further saying, “Everyone has a camera today, so how much will you control? Even in ‘PK’, my ‘ghagra’ look was out on the first day of shoot. We have to deal with it, that’s the reality.”

Aamir also said, “We try to keep it as secret as possible. Normally, on shoots when fans come to meet me, I click a picture. But not during ‘Thugs…’ because the fan will put the picture on social media. None of us are allowed to click photos in the get-up. We take all these precautions.”

Talking about working with Sr Bachchan he said, “It was an amazing experience watching Bachchan sir in the cinema halls. His aura and powerhouse performances were magical. He had a complete hold on us as an entertainer. The sway that Bachchan had, I don’t think it can be recreated.”

He also said, “He had seven films running simultaneously in theatres. He used to clash with himself. That was a different era. The stardom which Mr Bachchan has seen, none of us will ever see.”

Aamir Khan is currently promoting his upcoming release Secret Superstar.