This Is What Aamir Khan Said About Dangal Girl Zaira Wasim’s Controversy

The 16-year old Zaira Wasim was in the news yesterday for making a controversial statement. Well! The girl was seen playing the junior Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan‘s Dangal. Zaira recently met the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and said that she is not very proud of herself. Moreover, her statements made controversies when she said she doesn’t think she is worth being a role model.

Well! Aamir Khan felt it important to take a stand for her comments after having read her comments. He out spoke and this is what he wrote:

“I have read Zaira’s statement and I understand and imagine what lead her to make the statement. Zaira, I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hard working, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a role model for kids not only in India, but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May God bless you. Love. Aamir.

P.S.: I appeal to everyone to now leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old trying her best to deal with life.”

Moreover, he as an actor and a guardian also appealed to the readers and the followers to leave the girl alone as she is at a tender age struggling with her own life.

Well! Seems like Aamir Khan has proven yet again about how much he cares for his co-stars and workers, especially when they are kids