Salman Khan Follows Aamir Khan’s Footsteps

After Aamir Khan’s recent release ‘Dangal’ where he appeared in a ‘Haanikarak Bapu’ character, it seems as if good friend Salman Khan too has decided to walk the same path. He is finally planning to shed his lover-boy image and act his age on-screen.

In an interview to a leading daily Salman Khan revealed that he will be playing a father to a 13-year-old girl in his next film. Salman said, “I played a father in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai when I was in my 30s. I’ve been there and done that. And in my next film, I’m playing the father to a 13-year-old girl.”

However he also admitted that he doesn’t see himself doing character roles. He gave an example about Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone who is still Rocky and Rambo at the age of 71.

It seems like Salman Khan just confirmed his next film and is going to be quite a fun-filled ride and would be totally worth the wait!