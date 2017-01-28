Aamir Khan’s Scene In Dangal Leaves The Audience Emotion-Stricken

Aamir Khan has been getting a lot of calls and messages for the super success of Dangal. In fact, wherever he is going, everyone has been congratulating him for it.

Recently when Aamir Khan had a party in Panchgani too, everyone was celebrating the success of the film.

Even though his performance is consistently brilliant in the film, there is one particular scene which is drawing everyone’s attention and winning people’s hearts more.

The audience unanimously agrees to this being one the best acted scenes ever, leaving them emotion-stricken.

It is the intensely emotional and subtly dramatic scene of a fight between Aamir Khan playing Mahavir Phogat and his daughter Geeta Phogat, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The scene explicitly showcases the budding wrestler’s strength against the man who had trained her since childhood and taught her everything she knew about wrestling. The daughter wants to prove her newly acquired wrestling prowess to her father by even going to the extent of hurting the ageing man.

The challenging scene is filled with emotions, showing the struggle where the father-daughter go all out and wrestle each other.

The fight takes a dramatic turn and the helplessness shown by Aamir Khan’s character is the highlight of the scene giving the audience a lump in the throat experience.

Aamir Khan, whose Bollywood career spans over twenty-five years, has delivered multiple exceptional performances. But this particular scene in ‘Dangal‘ has been touted to be one of his best ever which says a lot about it.

The actor is completely overwhelmed with all the love and warmth he’s receiving from the audience as well as the critics.

