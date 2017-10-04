Aamir Khan Sets Off To Turkey For Secret Superstar Promotions

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Secret Superstar as he sets off to Turkey.

The actor flew down from Singapore to shoot for a Diwali special chat show with Virat Kohli. The duo came together for the very first time for Secret Superstar.

Aamir is leaving no stone unturned as he is diving into the overseas market after promoting the film in India.

Aamir Khan, who is juggling schedules as a producer-actor with films like Secret Superstar and Thugs of Hindostan, has taken a break from filming for the period drama.

The actor has totally dived onto the promotions of Secret Superstar and will resume shoots post-Diwali.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

The film also showcases Aamir Khan is a quirky character of Shakti Kumarr as a music composer.

The film’s trailer and the earlier released songs have been receiving much love and appreciation from all quarters.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstaris written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.