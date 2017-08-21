Aamir Khan Speaks Up On Salman Khan’s Tubelight And Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal Box Office Fail

Actor Aamir Khan has finally addressed Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ and SRK’s ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is known for his creative and unique roles in the industry. He has done quite a variety of films. But unfortunately, the other two Khans of Bollywood are struggling this year. After Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal’ doing badly at the box office, Aamir Khan shared his thoughts on the fails.

Both movies were promoted and publicized extensively but failed to impress the audiences. It seems like fans are now looking for more serious messages rather than only entertainment in movies.

When asked by a reporter why the two Khans failed to work their magic at the box office, the ‘Dangal’ actor stated, “We can’t say it’s a shift of trend. We see ups and downs, it happens.” Aamir Khan also added that it was unfair to tag anyone as superstars based on one hit or miss film.

Aamir Khan was present at the song launch of his upcoming movie ‘Secret Superstar’. Protagonist Zaira Wasim was also at the song launch of ‘Main Kaun Hoon’.

The film’s new song, ‘Main Kaun Hoon’, is sung by 16-year old Meghna Mishra and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics are by Kausar Munir and is relatable to all ages. The movie is directed and scripted by Advait Chandan.

‘Secret Superstar’ is slated for an October 19th release and is produced by Aamir Khan.

