Aamir Khan’s Weird Clause In His Contracts Is Unbelievable!

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is not “Mr. Perfectionist” and this weird clause in his all contracts is a proof.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, as we all known is a perfectionist of the industry. The actor leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character and one of the recent examples is, “Dangal.” But as per media reports, there is something that Aamir Khan can’t do. Yes, there is something he can’t do, and for the same, Aamir Khan puts a weird clause in all his contracts.

According to reports, Aamir is not comfortable with low angle shots. Sounds surprising and weird, isn’t it? Aamir Khan, who can go to any extent for his physical transformation for any film, is running away from low angle shots. Reportedly, when Aamir had worked with Ram Gopal Varma back in 1995, the clause restricted the director from shooting the actor that way.

Meanwhile, Aamir has geared up for the shooting for Aditya Chopra’s Thugs of Hindostan in which he will share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The actor will be seen in never seen avatar for the film.

Several names including Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sara Ali Khan have been doing rounds for the female lead role. However, no actress has been finalized yet. Recently, Aamir’s Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh had given a look test for Thugs of Hindostan, and the picture of the same has surfaced on social media and everywhere.