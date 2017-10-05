Aamir Khan’s Shakti Kumarr From Secret Superstar Based On Anu Malik?

Rumours were rife that Aamir Khan’s quirky depiction of a music composer Shakti Kumarr in Secret Superstar is influenced by music composer-singer Anu Malik.

The teaser and trailer of the film features Aamir Khan exhibiting mannerisims that bare similarities with Anu Malik’s real-life persona.

Aamir Khan, when asked about the striking similarity of his onscreen character with Anu Malik, dodged the questions by letting out a hearty laugh.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor then went on to add, “Shakti Kumarr is an amalgamation of 5 musicians from our Industry.”

Nor confirming or denying the rumour, Aamir Khan made a witty remark saying, “Please watch the film and tell me who do you think my character is based on.”

The actor is known to hold a politically correct stance, however with Aamir Khan not denying the influence of Anu Malik on his character in Secret Superstar does raise a few eyebrows.

Whether Shakti Kumarr is indeed an onscreen depiction of Anu Malik, only time will tell.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

Watch Video : Karan Johar REACTS On Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s Next Film