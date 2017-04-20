Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Go To Siddhivinayak To Seek Blessing On Their 10th Marriage Anniversary

It was yesterday only when we reported that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won't be celebrating their wedding anniversary this year. And now we have got our hands on some pictures showing how simply the couple is enjoying the special day.
Since Ash's father Krishnaraj Rai had passed away last month, the couple is not throwing any grand party. But still, the occasion is special as the two of them have completed 10 years of wedlock! So to make the day memorable, they visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. We can see in the pictures how little Aaradhya is accompanying her parents.
Abhishek has thanked the well wishers on Twitter saying, "And just like that.... It's been 10 years! Thank you all for the wishes for Aishwarya and I. Lots of love."
https://twitter.com/juniorbachchan/status/854939365352456192
It is believed that the two of them started liking each other right after they shot together for the song Kajra Re of Bunty aur Bubly in 2005. But their relationship grew strong only after they got to spend some time with each other on the sets of Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2 in the years 2006-07.
It was finally on the Toronto Premiere of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, that the actor proposed the actress and their relationship got sealed for life! In fact, Abhishek on January 13, this year had shared that moment on Twitter, writing, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said “yes”.”
Meanwhile, there are reports that the two of them will be seen together working in Mani Ratnam’s next Bollywood project. But the actor has allegedly said that for working in a film with Ash, the script has to be really special. Well, we agree to this as the two of them share a sparkling chemistry!
Here’s wishing the Bollywood couple A Very Happy Marriage Anniversary!