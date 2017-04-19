Here’s Why Abhishek Bachchan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Are Not Celebrating Their 10th Wedding Anniversary

94 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be completing 10 years of a marriage bond together. The couple had a love marriage and their relationship is still going strong.

But sadly, the couple will not be celebrating the grand occasion as Aishwarya’s father, Krishnaraj Rai had recently passed away. There will be no grand party or any kind of celebration at Bachchan’s Jalsa.

Last year too, they couldn’t celebrate their anniversary as the hubby, Abhishek was suffering from slip disk. But he did not miss out on expressing his love for his beloved on social media. Maybe this year too, we will get too see an adorable post by him for his lovely wife Aishwarya.

It is believed that the two of them started liking each other right after they shot together for the song Kajra Re of Bunty aur Bubly in 2005. But their relationship grew strong only after they got to spend some time with each other on the sets of Umrao Jaan, Guru and Dhoom 2 in the years 2006-07.

It was finally on the Toronto Premiere of Mani Ratnam’s Guru, that the actor proposed the actress and their relationship got sealed for life! In fact, Abhishek on January 13, this year had shared that moment on Twitter, writing, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said “yes”.”

10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said "yes". 💍❤️ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 13, 2017

Meanwhile, there are reports that the two of them will be seen together working in Mani Ratnam’s next Bollywood project. But the actor has allegedly said that for working in a film with Ash, the script has to be really special. Well, we agree to this as the two of them share a sparkling chemistry!

Here’s wishing the Bollywood couple A Very Happy Marriage Anniversary!