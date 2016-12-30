Abhishek Bachchan Turned Down Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In His Next And The Reason Will Surprise You!

We have already seen the amazing on screen chemistry between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films like Guru, Raavan, Kuch Naa Kaho and Sarkar Raj. Since their marriage the couple hasn’t worked together for a film and we have been eagerly waiting to see them together in a film.

Abhishek Bachchan is soon going to start shooting for his upcoming film ‘Lefty’. The lead actress is yet to be finalized for the film but if reports are to be believed, Aishwarya had shown keen interest in playing the lead opposite Abhishek. However, Junior Bachchan seems to have rejected the idea.

The reason of this rejection will surprise their fans. A leading paper quoted a source in this regard:

“Since it’s a home production, Ash was keen on doing the film. But Abhi has instructed his team to look for a fresh, young face to play the leading lady. He thinks Ash may be too mature for the role.”

The film will be directed by Prabhu Dheva and we will get to see Bachchan Jr playing the role of a super-human who sets out to save the city with his special ability to sense trouble with his left hand.

Since no official announcement has been made on this, we are still wondering what the truth is.