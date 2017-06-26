Actor Ravi Teja’s Brother Dies In A Car Accident, Brother Skips Funeral!

South actor Ravi Teja’s brother Bharat passes away in a car accident, brother skips attending the funeral.

South actor Ravi Teja known for his roles in films like ‘Ready’, ‘Aa Mugguru’, ‘Jump Jilani’, ‘Rama Rama Krishna Krishna’, among others, skipped attending his brother Bharath’s funeral at the Jubilee Hills Mahaprasthanam, Hyderabad on Sunday. Reportedly, Ravi’s younger brother Bharath was killed after his car collided with a lorry in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad.

As per media reports, not only Ravi Teja, but none of the family members attended the last rites, except for Ravi Teja’s younger brother Raghu. The only reason for not attending the funeral was due to his family having difficulty coming to terms with the loss. Revi Teja was too close with his brother and attending funeral might have only given him sorrow.

The funeral was attended by the film industry as well as close friends. Bharath’s friends were also informed that the body was neither taken to Ravi Teja’s nor to Bharath’s own flat. It was taken directly for the final rites.

Bharath, 45, who was said to be unmarried, was living separately for the last four years.