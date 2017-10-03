Actress Abduction Case: Malayalam Actor Dileep Finally Gets A Bail!

Malayalam actor Dileep’s plea for bail has been granted under strict conditions!

The Malayalam actor Dileep had been under custody after he was accused of se*ually assaulting an actress. He had been filing pleas for his bail and it was his fifth attempt. The Kerala High Court finally granted him bail but under strict conditions.

The actor has been asked to surrender his passport. He also has to produce a bond of Rs 1 lakh along with two personal sureties to secure bail.

When the actor walked out the Aluv Sub Jail, his fans had gathered outside to celebrate the occasion. There were chants in the actor’s name and his fans even distributed sweets expressing their joy.

For those who do not know, a Malayalam actress had filed a molestation case against a few people including Dileep. It was back on February 17 when the actress was kidnapped by a few people while she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi. Later she was dumped near the residence of actor-director Lal.

In the same case, the actor was arrested on July 10 on the charges of gang rape and kidnapping. He was also accused of hiring a gang of people who kidnapped the actress. The gang was allegedly led by Pulsar Sani. The actor had been in jail for almost three months now, after which he is finally getting to come out!

A few people from the industry have also expressed their happiness on Dileep’s bail. The music composer Gopi Sunder told indianexpress.com, “I did music for Ramaleela. After the release of the very film we have worked together, Dileep used to call me after watching it in theater and wish me. But, he couldn’t call me this time due to his circumstances.”