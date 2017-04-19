This Actress Who Lives In Same Locality As Sonu Nigam Doesn’t Hear The Azaan

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet

Sonu Nigam has been trending on social media and has sparked off a debate after he ranted on Twitter about having to wake by the Azaan in the morning even though he is not a Muslim and questioned “forced religiousness” in India.

He tweeted, “God bless everyone. I’m not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India. And by the way Mohammed did not have electricity when he made Islam.. Why do I have to have this cacophony after Edison? I don’t believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don’t follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True?”

Adding fuel to the fire, the singer went bald to testify his stand. Soon after this, one Bollywood actress who stays in Sonu’s locality decided to say something on the matter and it wasn’t in favor of the popular singer.

Shraddha Das, who was last seen in Great Grand Masti, put up a Facebook status contradicting Sonu Nigam’s view about being woken up by the Azaan.

“There are so many police vans and media outside Sonu Nigam’s house. I live right next to him, can see it from my window since the last few days but strangely I have never heard the Azaan in morning at my place. It is hardly audible. N now I hear he just shaved his head and for the first time there is so much traffic outside our homes”, wrote the ‘Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji’ actress on Facebook but deleted it soon after. Maybe she didn’t want to fall in any controversy.

Sonu Nigam is still standing strong by his opinions. At the press con today, he argued, “The portion I wrote that this is gundagradi, you did not mention that one. I said in that tweet that I am equally against temples, and gurdwaras waking people up with electronic devices such as loudspeakers. And especially to people who don’t even follow the religion. I won’t go in front of a Muslim’s house and start singing ‘hare Raam’. I can’t do that. What means prayer to me doesn’t mean prayer to them. All I wanted to say that we should be considerate to each other. I am such a secular person. Neither I am right wing, nor am I left wing. I stand in the middle. People like me are less. Most are right wing, or left wing. Not many stand in the middle. I am standing in middle. I am minority actually.

