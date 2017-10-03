Aditya Narayan’s Chaddi Comment Makes Him A Butt Of All Jokes On Twitter

The young singer Aditya Narayan, yesterday, had an ugly spat with a IndiGo Airline staff!

The young singer Aditya Narayan is always seen with his lovely smile as we see him hosting singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. But it came as a shock to everyone when the same singer was seen involved in an ugly spat with a IndiGo Airline staff.

It happened on October 2 at Raipur airport where one of the ground staffs of the airline stopped Aditya. The celeb was allegedly asked to pay for the extra luggage that he was carrying. But Aditya insisted on paying only Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 13,000.

While the two of them got engaged in a fight, Aditya was filmed bad mouthing the staff. And the video has gone viral after being shared on the social media.

In the viral video, Aditya can be heard saying, “Mumbai pahunchne de, teri chaddi nahi utaari toh mera naam Aditya Narayan nahi (Let me reach Mumbai. If I don’t strip you, then my name is not Aditya Narayan).”

And it is since then that Narayan’s ‘chaddi’ comment has made him the butt of all jokes. The social media Twitter has been flooded with all kinds of hilarious jokes on the singer and his comment.

Check out some of the hilarious tweets made by the users:

After the video went viral, Narayan even took a dig at the Airline as he wrote on Facebook, “Tum gaali do toh normal baat… Aur hum dede toh… #breakingNews (If you abuse, the it is normal… and if I do the same then it is a breaking news).

The singer has been receiving flak from all over and people are criticizing Aditya Narayan for his rude behavior!

So next time you want to remove your chaddi, you need to call #AdityaNarayan 😂😂 — Monty Borges (@montyborges) October 2, 2017

A Failed Actor & Singer Who Can’t Even Afford To Buy A Piece Of Cloth If It Weren’t For Nepotism, Is Threatening To Strip. 🙏#AdityaNarayan — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) October 2, 2017

#AdityaNarayan bhai ab tu chaddi utarne ka contract le le.agar kisi ne chaddi utarwani h to call adityanarayan — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi63158334) October 3, 2017

#AdityaNarayan should never meet Mowgli. Just Don’t. — Mayur Shivalkar (@The__sherlocked) October 3, 2017

Aditya Narayan is really ‘chhota baccha’ ..his threat also is like ‘ teri chaddhi utaar doonga’ !!#AdityaNarayan — HK (@hkapil) October 3, 2017

Kid:- Maa… Su-Su aayi hai chaddhi utar do…🙄 Maa:- Aditya Ko bol do wo utar dega…🤓#AdityaNarayan — जाट (@_IronMan93) October 3, 2017

#AdityaNarayan i understand there was no issues btw airline staff and aditya narayan.He wanted to make him his ChuddyBuddy that all.. — Manish Srivastava (@dipumanish) October 3, 2017

