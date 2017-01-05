Aditya Roy Kapoor Speaks Up On Dating Katrina Kaif!

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, while shooting for ‘Fitoor‘ attracted the attention of all the gossip factories stating that the two were seeing each other.They were spotted together various times post ‘Fitoor‘ release.In any case, neither Katrina nor Aditya talked a word to accept or reject the gossip of their dating.Recently the ‘Ok Jaanu ‘Actor broke his silence and disagreed to the report of the two dating each other.

When Aditya missed his closest friend,Ranbir Kapoor‘s housewarming party and was spotted with Katrina the same night , the rumours of the growing friendship and blooming love grew immensely.

The ‘Aashiqui 2‘ actor declined the relationship and said “Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion – that’s ridiculous. It’s like you can’t go to a friend’s house without being linked to her (Katrina). I don’t want to overthink and stop interacting with people because of this. After a while, you stop worrying about the repercussions and let people make their own assumptions.”

When asked ,if he is open to any relationship right now, he replied ,”Let’s just say, I am chilling at the moment and would like to continue doing that. I am not taking things too seriously; I am not in that zone right now.“