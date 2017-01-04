Aditya Roy Kapur On How It Feels When His Film Flops

Aditya Roy Kapur has been in news these days for the release of his upcoming film, OK Jaanu opposite Shraddha Kapoor and his alleged relationship with his close buddy Ranbir Kapoor’s ex-girlfriend, Katrina Kaif.

Professionally, Aditya saw a low in life when his only film of 2016, Fitoor, also starring Katrina and Tabu tanked at the box-office.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Aditya spoke about how it felt when his film didn’t do as well as he had anticipated. “Last year was full of ups and downs. When Fitoor didn’t work, it affected me a lot. It hurts when a film doesn’t do well. Fortunately, I started shooting for OK Jaanu within a month and that helped. There’s nothing like work to take your mind off setbacks.”

2017 is surely starting on a bright and sunny note as of now where songs from his film OK Jaanu are receiving tremendous response and so is the chemistry between him and Shraddha. The audiences can’t wait to see the Aashiqui 2 magic to be recreated!

In the same interview, he was also asked about his alleged ‘involvement’ with Katrina. To this he responded by saying, “Sometimes, you go for dinner with a friend and things get blown out of proportion, that’s ridiculous. It’s like you can’t go to a friend’s house without being linked to her.”

Finally on being asked if he was single, he said he is “chilling”.

Ok Jaanu, based on live-in relationships, is slated to on January 13, 2017.