Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Has Scared Karan Johar!

Karan Johar, whose most recent film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” got into a controversy due to the Pakistani on-screen character played by Fawad Khan, says that he is a liberal person but is now scared of putting his point across in his own films.”I feel scared to raise a point in my film, I feel scared to give an opinion and then I feel scared what’s going to happen during the release of my film,” says the filmmaker, who was under attack from right-wing Hindu outfits for casting a Pakistani actor in his movie.

He says “I’m a liberal. In a headspace, that is extremely progressive about many things. But I just feel like I can’t say anything. I feel like I’ve joined the herd mentality of the silent society,” Karan said on “Bollywood Roundtable 2016 with Rajeev Masand“.

Karan is known specially for his romantic and extremely flamboyant movies which set a benchmark for all the struggling filmmakers tend to believe that a director needs to do much more than just working behind the camera in order to get as good performance as we see on the big screen.

He believes,”Actors, according to me, are the most vulnerable, insecure human beings that exist. And I think it’s not possible for you to just deal with them professionally. From a very young age, I discovered you are their counsellor, their guide, their therapist, their everything,” added the filmmaker, who has a lot of friends in the industry and he gets them to open up on their secrets via his chat show “Koffee With Karan“.

Karan, recently was on ‘Bollywood Roundtable 2016 with Rajeev Masand‘, with other popular names like Ram Madhvani, Ali Abbas Zafar and Nitesh Tiwari. Tune into CNN-News 18 India on Friday to catch all the conversations!

Also Watch Video: Karan Johar Speaks Up On His Favourite Bollywood Actor