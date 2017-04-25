After Bigg Boss, Salman Khan To Host Dus Ka Dum Third Season?

Reportedly, Salman Khan is coming back with the third season of his popular show, Dus Ka Dum.

Nobody can ever compete Salman Khan when it comes to hosting a reality show. Salman Khan has hosted the reality show, Bigg Boss for straight six seasons but however, the superstar actually forayed into the small screen with game show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ And guess what? Salman Khan is coming back with ‘Dus Ka Dum’ after eight years. Yes, you read that right!

If reports are anything to go by, Sony TV is planning to restart the popular game show and bring back Salman as its host. The show, which continued only for two seasons, is reportedly coming back again and Salman might host the show.

As per reports, a final meeting will take place between the channel and the star in a couple of days, and the show is expected to go on air in July. However, the actor or the channel has made no official confirmation regarding the same.

Well, the two seasons of Dus Ka Dum received an immense response from the audience as well as from the industry. Also, the channel can regain its position in the Indian television ratings post the Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma’s ugly fight.

The show had witnessed many B-town stars as guests including Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. Now, we can’t wait for more!

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently touring for Da-bangg concert along with other Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan has also wrapped up the first two schedules of his upcoming film, Tiger Zinda Hai with the former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif. The film is a sequel to Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger and is going to be beyond expectation as Hollywood’s award-winning action director Tom Struthers has been roped in to choreograph the stunt sequences in the film. The film is scheduled to release this year in December!

On the other hand, the first trailer of Salman Khan’s Tubelight will be out in next month. The film, which also stars Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan, is releasing on June 23, 2017.

