Airport Diaries: Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta And Others Leave For IIFA 2017 In New York!

Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta and others leave for New York to attend IIFA 2017 awards.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with Helen, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta and many others were spotted at Mumbai airport as they were leaving to New York for IIFA 2017 awards. Handsome hunk Varun Dhawan, who recently wrapped up Judwaa 2 shooting, is all set to make a debut at IIFA Awards with a stunning performance. The actor will be also be seen co- hosting a segment of the star-studded awards night.

IIFA Awards 2017 to witness power-packed performances by Bollywood superstars, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, to name a few.

Alleged couple Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon were also spotted leaving in their best stylish appearance to New York. The two were all smiles for the shutterbugs as they arrived to Mumbai airport in their individual cars.

The 18th Edition of IIFA Awards will air exclusively LIVE on COLORS from New York at 9 AM and repeat at 6 PM on 16th July 2017, Sunday.

