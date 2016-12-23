Airport Spotting: Shahid Kapoor-Mira With Misha, Ajay Devgn-Kajol With Kids Head For A Family Vacation!

It’s Christmas time and Bollywood celebrities have packed their bags and are heading for the holidays along with their family. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with his wife Kajol and kids Nysa, Yug. Ajay and Kajol with their kids were heading for a family vacation.

Also seen at the airport were adorable couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira with their daughter Misha. It seems like Shahid has made some Christmas plans and has whisked away Mira and Misha to an undisclosed location for New Year. Like a protective father, Shahid was spotted taking his little Misha in his arms and wrapped his little baby girl in order to keep away from camera flashes. The two looked adorable at their casual best.

Also spotted at the airport were Bipasha Basu, Rahul Khanna, and Arjun Kapoor.

